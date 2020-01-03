Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DERM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Dermira alerts:

DERM stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.