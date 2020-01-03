Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Desire has a total market capitalization of $13,651.00 and $3,457.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

