Dether (DTH) One Day Volume Tops $151.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Dether has a total market cap of $194,626.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dether has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.05811176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.