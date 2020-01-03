Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

MLM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.31. The company had a trading volume of 129,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.84. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $167.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

