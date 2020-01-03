Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. 20,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

