Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,061. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

