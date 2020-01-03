Deutsche Bank Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grenke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.90 ($112.67).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €93.05 ($108.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49. Grenke has a 1-year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 1-year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.80.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.