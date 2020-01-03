Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.16 ($18.79).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock remained flat at $€14.61 ($16.99) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,232,877 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.16.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.