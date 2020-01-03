DeviantCoin Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $150,129.00 and approximately $440.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

