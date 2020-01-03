DEX (DEX) Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. DEX has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $184,671.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

