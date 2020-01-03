Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,360 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 766,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,386. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

