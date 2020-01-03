Digital Insurance Token Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $536,542.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00687198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

