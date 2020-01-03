Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,324.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $55,324.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001823 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,524,048 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

