DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 19.6% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $6,812.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00687198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

