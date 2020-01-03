Digiwage One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $13,867.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00476002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003848 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

