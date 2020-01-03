DigixDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $363,218.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $17.78 or 0.00241103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin and Huobi. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $35.57 million and $363,218.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, Huobi, BigONE, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

