Dignity (DIG) Achieves Market Cap of $530,818.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Dignity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Dignity has a market capitalization of $530,818.00 and $9,171.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dignity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.