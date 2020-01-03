Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,654.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Novaexchange. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $728,654.00 and $152.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009272 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003145 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

