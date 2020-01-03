Dimension Chain (EON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $67.03 million and $2.42 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

