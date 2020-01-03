Dimension Chain Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $66.82 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

