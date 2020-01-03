Dinastycoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $423,038.00 and $7.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

