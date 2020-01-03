Dinero Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and SouthXchange. During the last week, Dinero has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,548.00 and $5.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

