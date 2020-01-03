Dinero Trading Up 50.7% Over Last 7 Days (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 51.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Dinero has a market cap of $1,944.00 and $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dinero has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

