DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.23% of DNB Financial worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNBF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 847.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DNB Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

DNBF opened at $46.19 on Friday. DNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

