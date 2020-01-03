DogeCash (DOGEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. DogeCash has a market cap of $51,723.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00699377 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001279 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

