DogeCash Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market cap of $36,029.00 and $2.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00471010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001300 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

