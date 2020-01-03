Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Dollar General by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,211,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Dollar General by 45.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 29.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 39,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.