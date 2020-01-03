DopeCoin (DOPE) Reaches Market Cap of $206,024.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,024.00 and $4,562.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00573499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

