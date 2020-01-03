Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $75.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

