DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE DSL opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

