Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.