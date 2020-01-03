DOWCOIN (DOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,037.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $47,964.00 and $1,037.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00333389 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003303 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014721 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009844 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

