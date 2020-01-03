DPRating (RATING) Price Up 0.6% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DPRating has a market capitalization of $344,715.00 and $29,898.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX, BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, UEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.