Dragon Option Price Down 7.1% This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $11,489.00 and approximately $42,555.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,221,579 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

