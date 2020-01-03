DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $301,439.00 and $495.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022005 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

