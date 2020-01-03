Duke Energy Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

DUK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,759. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $82.46 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

