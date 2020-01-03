Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DUK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

