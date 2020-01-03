Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,067,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 975,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 775,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.