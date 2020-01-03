DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $730.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.91.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

