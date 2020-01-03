Dynamic Price Down 6.7% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $579,666.00 and $13,894.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01813375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02938405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00572989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00673794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060609 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00388561 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,865,873 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

