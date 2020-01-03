Dynamic Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $560,457.00 and $96.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,349.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01819094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.03023375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00573528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00687773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062790 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,866,219 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

