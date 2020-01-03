e-Chat Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One e-Chat token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. e-Chat has a market cap of $3,761.00 and approximately $10,276.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

