e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.09 million and $15.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00571296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011242 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,932,546 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,155 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.