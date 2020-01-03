e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.13 million and $33.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,251 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.