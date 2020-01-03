EAGLE POINT CR/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 330,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

