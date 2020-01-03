EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 330,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,237. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECC. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

