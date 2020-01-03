Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $95.87 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.