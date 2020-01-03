EBCoin Price Up 5.6% This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. EBCoin has a total market cap of $961,986.00 and approximately $4,927.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

