EBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $954,895.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $954,895.00 and approximately $6,118.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.