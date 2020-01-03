eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Tops $300,703.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $300,703.00 and $2,322.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00573563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

